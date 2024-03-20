European agreement to limit Ukrainian agricultural products…

They accuse the influx of Ukrainian products of weighing down local prices, especially in neighboring countries. They accuse these products of being part of “unfair” competition, particularly failing to meet certain standards regarding the size of farms or the use of phytosanitary products.

EU states and the European Parliament agreed on Wednesday to exempt certain Ukrainian agricultural imports (eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, corn and honey) from customs duties, responding to anger in the sector.

The deal, which ended overnight, is renewed for a year from June, exempting Ukraine from war-related customs duties from 2022, but coupled with “safeguard mechanisms” targeting “particularly sensitive” products, including certain grains. But not wheat and barley as demanded by MEPs.

The text “provides an emergency break for poultry, eggs and sugar”, as well as “oats, maize, grains (degraded cereal preparations, editor’s note) and honey”, clarified the European Parliament in a statement.

The mechanism de facto limits import volumes of these products to average levels imported by the EU in 2022 and 2023, beyond which customs duties will be reimposed.