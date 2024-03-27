Mohamed Deif calls on “Arab and Muslim” nations to march on Jerusalem, IDF continues its operations around hospitals in Gaza… This Wednesday, March 27 – Liberation – What to remember from the Hamas-Israel conflict

The IDF continues its operations around hospitals in Gaza. Intense Israeli bombardment this Wednesday, March 27, caused dozens of deaths in the Gaza Strip, which was besieged and threatened with famine. Meanwhile, Israeli army ground operations continue in and around three major hospitals, alleged by Israel to be Hamas bases. The army announced on Wednesday that it was continuing its operation, which began on March 18, in the vast Al-Shifa hospital complex in northern Gaza City, which has so far claimed to have killed. “dozens of terrorists”, shut down “hundreds” and found weapons. Hundreds of residents have fled the neighborhood in the past week. In Khan Yunis to the south, military operations are also underway in the area of ​​two hospitals, Nasser and Al-Amal, about a kilometer apart.

Deif calls on ‘Arab and Muslim’ nations to march “Today and not tomorrow” to Jerusalem. For the first time since October 7, the head of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, addressed the audience in an audio message. “Arab and Muslim Nations”. The commander-in-chief of Hamas’ armed wing called the people Jordan to Egypt, Algeria to Iraq and Pakistan to Indonesia To join the Jihad to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem”. A brief message, 35 seconds in a quiet voice, calls people to march “Today and not tomorrow” toward Jerusalem, “Despite the Rule and Obstacles”. Jihadi leader asks everyone to support him in every way, “With Your Body and Your Money” The battle for the liberation of al-Aqsa.

Eight killed in shooting on Israeli-Lebanese border. Lebanese Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had fired rockets into northern Israel, where Israeli emergency services reported one death, in retaliation for a bomb attack on an Israeli army that killed seven defenders in a border village. For nearly six months, there has been daily violence between the IDF and Hezbollah, which seeks to support its Palestinian ally, Hamas, in its war with Israel in the Gaza Strip. On Wednesday morning, the Lebanese Islamist group announced that it had launched “Dozens of Rockets at Kiryat Shmona”in northern Israel, where one civilian died, according to Israeli emergency services.

Former Hamas hostage Amit Susana describes for the first time the sexual violence he suffered in captivity. The 40-year-old Israeli lawyer was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Kafr Azza on October 7 during an attack by Hamas commandos in southern Israel. In a lengthy interview published on Tuesday by New York Times In what marks her as the first Israeli to speak publicly about the sexual assaults she suffered in prison, she gives numerous details about the sexual violence and humiliation she suffered during her imprisonment. Amit Susana says she was abducted from her home, beaten and dragged to Gaza by at least ten men, some of whom were armed.

Israel has confirmed it has “eliminated” the number 2 of Hamas’ armed wing. Marwan Isa, “One of the organizers of the massacre of October 7”, has been “We were wiped out in the strike two weeks ago”, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, made the announcement at a press conference, confirming information released by the White House on March 18. He was the head of the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist movement “Eliminated in a sophisticated and precise air force strike, based on military and Shin Bet intelligence,” Domestic intelligence, he added. This is the highest-ranking official in the Palestinian movement to be killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since the start of the war.

Update: 9:30 pm with an audio message from Mohammad Deif.