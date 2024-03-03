News

In Berlin, leaks of secret communications rocked the coalition

By Pierre Avril

Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting with Olaf Scholz on February 16 in Berlin.
Story – Russian services captured a discussion by the German military on the utility of Taurus missiles for Kiev.

Correspondent in Berlin

It’s a thirty-eight-minute conversation between high-ranking German soldiers who talk about their comrades, monitor them politically, and study potential casualties. ©s by the launch of Taurus missiles against the Kerch bridge. The tunnel, through which Russian military supplies pass and which has already been struck by Ukrainian forces, connects Russia and the Crimean peninsula. And the weapon in question, the Taurus, hard to detect and very powerful, with a range of 500 kilometers, is at the center of a political conflict in Germany. Its main protagonist, Olaf Scholz, refuses to deliver to Kiev.

A top-secret recording of dating from February 19, was released on Russian social networks on Friday by Margarita Simonyan. This central figure in the Kremlin’s propaganda apparatus delighted in dropping this media bomb at the feet of the Chancellery, which the Ministry of Defense and…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You still have 84% to find.

