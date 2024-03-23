What to remember from Saturday 23 March

Food aid distribution in Gaza has turned tragic again, with Hamas claiming 19 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, a charge denied by the military.

UN boss Antonio Guterres visited the gates of the Gaza Strip on Saturday 23 March, where he called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. On the same day, food aid distribution in Gaza turned tragic again, with Hamas claiming that 19 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire, a charge denied by the military. Franceinfo takes stock of key information related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel denies shelling Gaza as aid awaits, Hamas condemns 19 deaths

Food aid distribution in Gaza has turned tragic again, with Hamas claiming 19 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire, a charge denied by the military.

Hamas’ health ministry initially announced that nine people had been killed “Tanks and Shell Fire from the Israeli Occupation Army” The Palestinian Islamist Movement’s press service reported 19 dead and 23 wounded during an aid delivery planned at the Kuwait roundabout outside Gaza City.

The Israeli army refused to fire on Palestinians awaiting this distribution. “Reports claiming Israeli forces attacked dozens of Gazans near aid convoy false”, the army said in a statement. According to “The first elements”, “there was no air attack on the convoy, nor was there any firing by the forces (Israel) on those near the aid convoy”., she said. The military added that the soldiers were with the same aid convoy that it said had been intercepted and then “Looted by hundreds of Gazans”.

Israel says it will continue operations at al-Chifa hospital until ‘last terrorist’ is captured

The Israeli military confirmed that it intends to continue its operations, which have been underway since Monday, at Gaza’s al-Chifa hospital until it is captured. “The Last Terrorist”. “We will end this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands – dead or alive.”Yaron Finkelman, commander in chief of the southern region, said in a statement released by the Israeli Armed Forces at the scene.

“The operation here in Al-Chifa is important” And “complicated”He commented, adding that it has become possible “Hundreds of terrorists killed” And “Catch the Hundreds” Earlier on Saturday, the army said it had killed a total of more than 170 Palestinian fighters and arrested hundreds of suspects during the raids.

UN chief calls for end to Gaza ‘nightmare’

UN chief Antonio Guterres visited the Gaza Strip on the brink of war and famine, where he called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. “Nightmare”.

“Nothing justifies the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7. And nothing justifies the collective punishment suffered by the Palestinian people. Now more than ever, it is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire”He said in Rafah that Hamas is also called “Release all hostages immediately” Removed on October 7.

In the past 24 hours, relentless Israeli bombardment has killed more than 70 people in the tiny Palestinian territory where famine threatens most of the 2.4 million residents, according to the UN.

Israel’s top diplomat calls the UN an ‘anti-Israel organization’

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz described it to the UN this way“Anti-Israel Organization”After a visit to the edge of the Gaza Strip by Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“Under his leadership, the UN has become an anti-Semitic and anti-Israel organization that harbors and promotes terrorism”His account X wrote on Israel Katz, it added “Antonio Guterres came to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing today and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza (…).”

Hamas cites ‘deep differences’ during ceasefire talks

A Hamas official gave the information “deep differences” Discussed ceasefire in Gaza with Israel, particularly on ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

“The enemy has taken our flexibility of movement for weakness. The occupier is trying to use negotiations to continue its crimes and aggression,” The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was aware of the ongoing talks in Doha.