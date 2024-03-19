News

Justice threatens Donald Trump’s fortune and real estate empire

By Adrian Joulemes

Donald Trump in a Manhattan courtroom on the third day of his civil fraud trial on Oct. 4, 2023, in New York.
Angela Weiss/AFP

Story – Businessman can’t guarantee payment of $454 million, so court can seize his property.

Correspondent in Washington

Trump’s real estate empire is under threat. Donald Trump, sentenced to astronomical fines, is reaching the end of his financial resources. His lawyers told a New York appeals court on Monday that it is impossible for him to deposit $454 million to guarantee payment of a fine imposed by a Manhattan court for fraud. They asked the court to reverse an earlier court order that required him to deposit the full amount of the penalty while appealing the verdict.

In a document submitted to the court, Trump’s lawyers explained that their client unsuccessfully contacted more than thirty loan companies to guarantee the amount, which must be paid at the end of the month. “For a company like the Trump Organization, most of whose assets are invested in real estate, obtaining collateral for $454 million under current circumstances is virtually impossible.his lawyers wrote

Source link

