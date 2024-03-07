Europa League: Why are there only 16 Villarreal supporters at the Velodrome Stadium for the match against OM?
Contrary to its European habits, where it offers a package (venue + transport) to its supporters at advantageous prices, Villarreal has deliberately decided not to promote a trip to the Velodrome stadium in Marseille for the Europa League first leg round of 16 against OM. Thursday evening (9 pm)
The reason? “For security reasons”, a member of the Spanish delegation explained to us. Thus Villarreal only offered his “lovers” individual tickets (45 euros) and did not organize their trip, as he usually does.
The club in the province of Castellon also encouraged the club’s followers to avoid traveling to Marseille on their own, reminding them that French police had recommended not to walk in Marseille city center wearing a jersey or a Villarreal scarf. So this Thursday there will only be 16 of them in the visitors’ area of the velodrome to cheer on their team.
“When we inherited Marseille, I said: oulah…”
“Usually clubs organize away trips for the European Cup, especially by chartering us a fleet of planes, but this was not the case.Javier Perez, president of the Association of Friends of Villarreal CF, testifies. We studied the possibility of organizing it on our own and we could have filled at least three buses with the number of supporters motivated to go. But after reflection we decided it was not a good idea and could be dangerous. Club warnings are given in particular. »
Villarreal, a peaceful and family-friendly community
Apart from the logistical complexity of such a journey by car, its duration and the fatigue it causes, people who work the next morning and are forced to return at night, the reason for desertion is not economic either. “Marseille has a reputation as a controversial public and that has given us chillsKnows Perez. We don’t want any problems when we travel. We are a quiet, family audience. For example, I travel quite often with my family, my sons etc and I had decided before the draw that we would all travel away for the Round of 16 first leg. When we got the legacy of Marseille, I said: “Wow….” When we look at the background of the supporters of Marseille, I was afraid, it’s true. »
For these peaceful supporters, from the original Spanish city of Villa-Real (a little over 50,000 inhabitants), the prospect of disturbance got the better of their passion. “When we travel, we just want to have a good time, enjoy the city we’re visiting without fear and watch a good football match.Perez says. Not being able to walk around town with your team jersey or scarf is still revealing and embarrassing. » Groguets supporters will be able to catch during the return match at Villarreal as the Spanish club has decided to include the OM reception free of charge for all its subscribers.
