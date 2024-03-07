Sports

Doumbé’s big announcement on Mbappé before facing the rest

It is one of the big sporting events this Thursday. Fighter Cedric Doumbe is preparing to face Baysangur “Baki” Chamsoudinov at the Accor Arena in Paris, in a highly anticipated MMA fight that will attract Kylian Mbappé and his PSG teammates. Doumbe, who returns five months after a quick win over Jordan Zebo, promises an intense encounter and announced the presence of Kylian Mbappe and other PSG players. “Will Mbappé be present? He is going to come back, because he was so shocked. He is coming back with the whole team. Joachim Noah, Vincent Cassel, DJ Snake, Gimmes, Karis will be… »

Mbappé was already present against Zebo

Doumbe thus recalls that Mbappé was present during his previous fight against Zebo at Zenith in Paris in November, where Doumbe impressed with his quick performance and knocked his opponent down in less than ten seconds. The poster between Dumbe and “Bucky”, which was revealed in mid-January, has sold out, testifying to the enthusiasm for this duel between the two stars of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world.

In sum

MMA fighter Cedric Doombe made a sensational announcement ahead of his fight against Baysangur “Baki” Chamsoudinov, confirming the presence of Kylian Mbappé and other PSG players at the event at the Accor Arena in Paris. Doumbe recalls the past presence of Mbappé in his previous fights and promises an intense encounter with the expected participation of personalities such as Joachim Noah, Vincent Cassel, DJ Snake, Gimmes and Karis. The full poster testifies to the excitement for this duel between the two MMA stars.

