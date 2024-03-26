Amy Jacket, Unanimous Tribute

Due to the international break, Didier Deschamps and Thierry Henry met once again at Clairefontaine last week. And two former French team-mates continued the fun by engaging in a cross-interview in front of telefoot cameras. An exchange in a tone that was mostly lighthearted and where the two men were willing to remain silent.

Yet there was a moment when the former Blues captain and his star striker agreed and took the utmost seriousness when it came to the Amey jacket. “Eternal respect for Aime”, Thus launched Didier Deschamps, while Thierry busy describing the coach by referring to the former French coach, Thierry Henry. “Listening to his soldiers, respecting every player”.

Lizarazu’s Tears

Like these two former France team executives, the Blues have always been cynical about their former coach. Michelle Drucker also had tears in her eyes at her bedside while talking about Bixante Lizarazu’s Emme jacket. “Six months before the World Cup, I was still in a hole. I had pubalgia and struggled with it for about a year and a half. However, the Emme jacket always calls to me. He came to see me in Munich and told me to do everything necessary to get back to 100% in terms of care and recovery and to be his left back. He added: “In these moments you know who you can trust. »

98 Fabian Barthes has also been particularly admirable in the past when discussing the hero of the man behind the coronation. “Aim was the main architect of the World Cup win. He was an excellent leader of men and knew how to convince us that we could win this star. Even when we were facing difficulties during preparation. We believed in ourselves. he explained. A faith that has never faded in a quarter of a century.