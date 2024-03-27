Laporte settles accounts with Vinicius

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte has reacted online to the gesture made by Vinicius Jr after clashing with the Real Madrid star during the 3-3 draw against Brazil.

During Spain’s 3-3 international friendly against Brazil, Vinicius Jr. was approaching and shoving Laporte. The incident came after the Real Madrid star broke down in tears during a pre-match press conference when asked about the racial abuse he had received. “I just want to play football,” Vinicius also told reporters that he was preparing for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

These comments were used to mock Vinicius after the match. A post on X showed a video of the incident with the following message: “I just want to play football” and a series of emojis. The Spanish defender surprisingly responded with the comment : “Perhaps he wanted to dance.”

Vinicius captained Brazil against Spain in a match called in response to racism the winger has endured this season. Brazilian players pose with jerseys bearing the slogan “One Skin, One Identity” Before the match, which ended in a draw thanks to Lucas Paqueta’s equalizer in the 97th minute. Vinicius received a standing ovation when he left the field in the 70th minute.

Even Vinicius admitted that he had “ Less and less desire to play » He suffers because of racism. However, the Brazilian has vowed to continue and hopes to add a new trophy to his collection this season. Real Madrid will return to the competition with an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga and face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.