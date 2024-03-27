Sports

Laporte settles accounts with Vinicius

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte has reacted online to the gesture made by Vinicius Jr after clashing with the Real Madrid star during the 3-3 draw against Brazil.

During Spain’s 3-3 international friendly against Brazil, Vinicius Jr. was approaching and shoving Laporte. The incident came after the Real Madrid star broke down in tears during a pre-match press conference when asked about the racial abuse he had received. “I just want to play football,” Vinicius also told reporters that he was preparing for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

These comments were used to mock Vinicius after the match. A post on X showed a video of the incident with the following message: “I just want to play football” and a series of emojis. The Spanish defender surprisingly responded with the comment : “Perhaps he wanted to dance.”

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“I speak too much”, Vinicius Jr makes his mea culpa after warming up to Barcelona crowd

January 15, 2024

Olivier Dell’Oglio puts the pressure on AJA!

3 weeks ago

‘I don’t have much connection with Mexico’: Cade Cowell, a potential Chivas reinforcement who plays for the USA

January 5, 2024

Buses of OM fans attacked the A47 after the match in Claremont

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button