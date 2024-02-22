Mikel Arteta reframes his players

If he had revealed himself “Very excited to take on the challenge” Proposed in front of the press on the sidelines of their Round of 16 first leg by FC Porto, Mikel Arteta was not at the end of his troubles. In full swing since the start of the calendar year, like their 5 consecutive wins in the league, Arsenal offered nothing at the Estadio do Dragao and were surprised at the gong by their Lusitanian counterparts (1-0). Frustrated, the Spaniard expects a reaction from his team when they return to London on March 12.

After the rest of this announcement

“We lacked aggression, especially in the final third. We need to manage better. We can’t win the way we handled the ball three times from deep. If you want to get to the quarter-finals you have to beat your opponent and that’s what we have to do now at the Emirates. I think it is a team (Porto editor’s note) that is very well organized defensively and that always breaks the rhythm. There are some things that we will need to improve. We know what to expect.”declared the Iberian over the microphone TNT games.