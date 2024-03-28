First feat for Léon Marchand!

His clan, who came in large numbers, can be assured: Leon Marchand is in very good shape. His parents, his younger brother and his lawyer actually made the trip to Indianapolis to attend the NCAA finals. And if the Frenchman’s evening began with missing his 50 breaststroke record, which was beaten by Liam Bell, he quickly made up for it.

500 NL on this Thursday program

Leon Marchand’s stellar performance, however, was not enough to win his university over, with California State retaining its title. Yet it perfectly launches these finals of the University Championship during which Leon Marchand must race one after the other.

who now holds five NCAA records (500 nl, 200 4n, 400 4n, 200 breaststroke and so on 200 nl) is expected this Thursday in the 500 yard freestyle with finals at 3 pm and 11 pm. A distance for which he broke the record earlier in the month…