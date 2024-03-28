Sports

First feat for Léon Marchand!

  1. to swim

Francois Kulawick 03/28/2024 06:49 am

Leon Marchand (1)

Leon Marchand had a perfect start to the NCAA Finals in Indianapolis. The Frenchman has actually set the 200 yard freestyle record.

His clan, who came in large numbers, can be assured: Leon Marchand is in very good shape. His parents, his younger brother and his lawyer actually made the trip to Indianapolis to attend the NCAA finals. And if the Frenchman’s evening began with missing his 50 breaststroke record, which was beaten by Liam Bell, he quickly made up for it.

