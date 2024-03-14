OM qualified for the quarters after a huge scare at Villarreal

A week after their 4-0 at the Vélodrome, OM sank at Villarreal this Thursday in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League (3-1). Despite this completely failed performance and Jean-Louis Gasset’s first defeat, Marseille would be there for the quarter-finals.

This is the first major move of the Jean-Louis Gasset era. But the worst was avoided. A week after thrashing Villarreal 4-0 at the Vélodrome this Thursday at the Céramique Stadium, in the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League, OM got a scare. While they were on a five-game winning streak since the arrival of their new coach, Jordan defeated Veretout’s teammates 3-1.

>> Subscribe to RMC Sport to watch Europa League

A slap that cannot be fought but that does not end their European adventure. Despite this dire scare, they will be in the quarter-finals and will know their future opponent after the draw this Friday (continues at 1pm on RMC Sport). But this defeat is a reminder that this OM is still far from fully healed.

Marseille took the water

“Yes, we know we’re ahead but it’s not over yet. To reverse the trend, they have to have a perfect match and we have to have a disastrous match.” Despite taking a very comfortable lead in the first leg, Jean-Louis Gasset has issued a cautionary speech in recent days, urging his players to be careful. Out of respect for Villarreal and because French football knows all too well that the irrational is always ready to set the European evening on fire. So to avoid any disaster, Gasset resolved not to rotate too much, leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench. Before kick-off, the Marseille coach also stressed the importance of the first minutes and he was not wrong.

Because Villarreal immediately imposed a crushing pressure on the visitors who were immersed in the duel and unable to respond to this intensity, as Jonathan Kloss suffered in his right lane. He first drew a save from Chancel Mbemba to prevent Alexander Sorloth from opening the scoring after a miss from Leonardo Balerdi (9th), then the alert Pau Lopez on efforts from Goncalo Guedes (14th) and Sorloth (17th). But with fears of falling behind, OM logically broke through with Etienne Capoue’s (32nd) header rewarded for their efforts. Unsurprisingly in his mid-35s, the former Tulosain was the epitome of this resurgent yellow submarine, and he came very close to a double on a half-volley from the left (34th).

Villarreal believed in it until the end

Aware of the danger, Gasset revised his plans during the break by changing his attacking duo. Out Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr, put in Aubameyang and Amine Harit. A choice that can pay off immediately. Served by the Moroccan, the Gabonese had the ball for the equalizer, but missed his move (48th). And, six minutes later, fear set in a little more in the Marseille ranks. Found by Goodes, Sorloth scored for Lopez to make it 2-0, a goal awarded by VAR after long suspense (54th). Abandoned by his defense once again, the Spanish goalkeeper had to work to deflect Gerard Moreno’s point-blank header, before breathing heavily when he saw the ball slip over his bar to mine Guedes (73rd).

Very short breath. Coming on for the injured Eric Bailly early in the second half, Yerson Mosquera was responsible for setting the stadium alight a bit more with an unstoppable header to make it 3-0 (86th). All that was missing was a goal to secure extra time in the 11th in La Liga. But Marseille at least had the merit not to sink completely, their goalkeeper assisted, decisive on Jose Luis Morales’ shot (90th + 3). And then Klose relieved his team by scoring at the end of the suspense (90th + 5). OM will play in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on April 11 and 18. But it was complicated…