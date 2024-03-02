Mercato – PSG: Luis Enrique demands double transfer to replace Mbappé
Football – Mercato – PSG
Mercato – PSG: Luis Enrique demands double transfer to replace Mbappé
Published on March 2, 2024 at 2:30 pm
As Luis Enrique showed again this Friday, PSG are slowly turning the page on Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman should step aside during the season to make way for those present next season. His succession will be complete in time for the next summer transfer window. The Parisian coach has already made his wishes known regarding the recruitment.
The second half of the season will be longer Kylian Mbappe, Especially if Luis Enrique continued to sideline him as there was still a case in frontAS Monaco This Friday evening (0-0). “ It’s 100% the coach’s decision. (For what reason?) Sooner or later we’ll have to get used to playing without Kylian. My goal as a coach is always to find the best for the team, what I believe is best for the team.e” explained the PSG coach this Friday evening.
“We will have a very good team”
A new episode in this soap opera that started when Mbappé reported to PSG That he will leave Paris at the end of the season. Since then, no spikes Luis Enrique is continuous. “ All I know is that if everything goes well, next season we will have a much better team than this year, in every way, offensively, defensively, tactically… I have no doubts about that. » He, for example, declared at a press conference. Precisely because Luis Enrique He has a very clear idea of what he wants to change Kylian Mbappé Next season.
Luis Enrique called up two players in Doha
According to information fromOkay diary, the Spanish coach will request two attacking players from his leaders. will be the first Lautaro MartinezScored 23 goals in Serie A this season under the coloursinside. But in this case, the Argentina international’s price could cool off suitors. Another goal of Luis Enrique will be Inaki WilliamsUnder contract withAthletic Bilbao And which remains on the face of believable performance‘Atletico Madrid in King’s Cup.