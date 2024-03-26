Entertainment

Emily Blunt took inspiration from Greta Gerwig to play the director

The model-actress says she appreciates the “Barbie” director’s commitment

If we knew that Emily Blunt is a huge fan of the movie Barbie – she revealed in December 2023 and in a podcast Diversity, Watched four times! -, we didn’t know she admires her director Greta Gerwig so much.

However, this was revealed by her Total movie As part of the promotion of his upcoming film, The Fall GuyIn which she co-stars with Ryan Gosling and will be released in France on May 1, 2024.

According to FirstAs for the anecdote, the British-American actress may have actually been inspired, among others, by Greta Gerwig to “create” the character of Jody Moreno, a fictional director she plays.

A very old character

“In the original script, my character was very serious, the type of ‘tough’ directors,” recalls Emily Blunt. Before clarifying that she finds it more interesting to play someone who is “completely overwhelmed”…

This is what forced her to take inspiration from the director Barbie : “With warmth and charm (which my character exudes), we can find some of Greta, she would have confirmed. Jody Moreno is a combination of that…and other people I’ve met.”

The Fall Guy Tells the story of an anonymous stuntman (Ryan Gosling), who at the discretion of a(…) Read more at 20 minutes

