Hailey Bieber relaunches the FILA brand with the latest tennis ad campaign

Global Brand Ambassador FILA From 2022, Hailey Bieber Appears once again with clothing from the sportswear label. This new campaign pays tribute to a staple that has linked the worlds of tennis and fashion since its inception in 1976: the iconic Setanta jacket. Available in a variety of materials and colors, this jacket combines FILA’s Italian know-how with contemporary design elements. A sporty bomber jacket that will have no trouble gracing our wardrobe. But once again, it is towards the famous Napo Baby that our eyes continue to be drawn. For him, “itIt is exciting to represent a brand with such a rich heritage“For us, this is undoubtedly the brand’s best strategy to regain its place in the hearts of fashionistas.

Hailey Bieber, the perfect fashion muse for FILA?

Between the 90s and the revival of the 2000s, FILA brand Logically wants to come out again in the wardrobe. To this end, the strategy of the Italian sports brand is simple: refocus on its roots, its DNA in the world of tennis and the influential figures of style such as Hailey Bieber. The ultimate It-girl for many years, the model turns everything she touches to gold. From her cosmetics brand Rode to any new fashion piece adopted next to Fashion Week, Hailey sets the movement and trends. So it’s no surprise that FILA is counting on the star to recapture its former hype. At the time of the brand’s global success, Hailey Bieber wore little more than diapers, but that didn’t stop her from introducing herself to the collection’s DNA. We can easily see her at the edge of the tennis court in her pleated skirt from FILA’s new spring-summer 2024 range. And above all… we want to copy it! Here are 5 FILA pieces that will make a difference in our wardrobe.

5 FILA pieces that Hailey Bieber wants us to wear