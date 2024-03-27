Entertainment

“Jurassic World”: Scarlett Johansson approached to star in new film

Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read

Scarlett Johansson should be in the next film of the saga jurassic world.

• Also Read: Artificial intelligence is taking over Hollywood

• Also Read: Shooting for the movie “Peaky Blinders” with Cillian Murphy is almost here!

The The Hollywood Reporter The actress revealed Lost in translation is in talks with Universal for the lead role.

The new film, scheduled for release in July 2025, will feature completely different characters than the previous episode, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The feature film will be directed by Gareth Edwards and based on a screenplay by David Koep, who previously wrote the screenplay for the film. jurassic world.

Scarlett Johansson, who is 39, also lent her voice in the animated film Transformers One And will work with Channing Tatum in a film Apple year later.

The Oscar-nominated star is also working on his directorial debut, Eleanor the Great. The film tells the story of a 90-year-old woman who tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. It will also star Oscar-nominated actress June Squibb, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hatch and Erin Kellyman.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

A whimsical photo posted by Kate Beckinsale from her hospital bed, with an XXL bow in her hair

2 weeks ago

Kanye West has 60,000 pieces of Yeezy Gap brand stolen!

1 week ago

All information on the new opus

January 13, 2024

2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards Megan to Stallion

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button