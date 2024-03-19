Milady 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan It ended with the kidnapping of Constance Bonacieux before D’Artagnan’s eyes. When the kingdom, divided by the Wars of Religion, is threatened with invasion by England, the latter, in a desperate quest to save his bride, finds himself forced to join the mysterious Milady de Winter while Athos, Porthos and Aramis have already joined the front. .

One for all, all for Milady

If the first opus of the film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Alexandre Dumas made us hungry, it is because the sequel has been planned for a long time. Moreover, the two films were shot simultaneously to achieve economies of scale. This is somewhat noticeable, even though director Martin Bourboulon, mindful of the criticism of his first film, decided to calibrate the image differently to make it clearer.

The Three Musketeers: Milady Hence is a surprising extension of The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan, even if its pace is a little faster than the first part. It must be said that a lot happens in the film. Maybe too much, so much so that we get a little lost in the twists and turns. Fortunately, Milady (Eva Green) is at the center of a thousand intrigues and makes the perfect connection. It’s a good thing that the charming wealth of the first opus (Constance played by Lina Khoudry) is logically much less on screen.

Without spoiling too much, Milady takes on the role revealing herself to be much more nuanced and human than the first episode, which saw her backflip off a cliff without still breaking a single nail… The film’s interest is that. She is the (poisonous) charm of the film. And we find ourselves surrounded by numerous action scenes (including the siege of La Rochelle) and sword fights for his appearance, which are unfortunately filmed in fake hysterical sequence shots that we should probably see later.

Narrow Musketeer

Because let’s not lie to ourselves, the film is pure entertainment that doesn’t offer much else. But it does it well. The resources are there, the sets, the costumes, the casting. It lacks just an ounce of soul to make it something other than a simple consumer product. We’re not bored, but we’re not necessarily passionate either. The surprise of the first episode’s past doesn’t rub off on the second. Too bad, especially since our hero d’Artagnan (Francois Civil) is so mellow against the poisonous Milady this time around. We also regret that Louis Garrel, aka Louis XIII, who colored in the first film, has so little space in this one. It was definitely one of the surprises of Opus D’Artagnan.

The problem undoubtedly comes from the project itself: adapting the prolix Dumas saga into just two films, which isn’t much. Especially if we consider the first as a Original story of the famous Gascon musketeer. We think this second film plays the same role for Milady. Obviously, in the end, frustration is more felt. We are very much missing the end of the story. In short, we are missing a film! Do we have to wait? Twenty years laterTo see her?