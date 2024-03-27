Elizabeth Olsen, Charles Melton to Star in Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child’ for Rocket Science | News

Elizabeth Olson and May December Star Charles Melton will star in Todd Solondz’s upcoming film, The Darkly Comic love child.

Rocket Science will begin sales on the project this week at the European Film Market (EFM, February 15-21).

love child Produced by Cindy Brew of Volition Media, Christine Vachon of Killer Films and David Hinojosa of 2AM. Executive producers are Michael Jefferson, Adam Beasley, Attila Usser, Joshua Harris and Steven Farneth.

The film is fully financed by Volition Media and Gramercy Park Media. Rocket Science handles international sales at EFM; Cinetic Media and WME co-represent US rights.

The story follows a woman stuck in a loveless marriage, with only her 11-year-old son for solace. When a handsome vagabond stranger appears, the son hatches a plan to get rid of his father.

The film sees indie legend Vachon reuniting with Solondz happiness In 1998 with him and Wiener Dog In 2016.

Marvel star Olsen recently appeared in the HBO Max miniseries love and deathWhile Melton received multiple awards from critics circles for his portrayal of Todd Haynes. May December.

Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell were previously attached to the project, when it was sold to Marche du Film in 2021.