A horror version of Winnie the Pooh wins a Razzie Award

A horror film where Winnie the Pooh and Piglet transform into psychopathic killers has been voted the worst film of 2023 by the Razzie Awards, which are designed to be the anti-Oscars.

With its budget of less than $250,000, “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey” made headlines last year, even generating death threats from outraged fans of the cute little bear.

While the adventures of Winnie and his pals – Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger – have been the subject of a license held by Disney for decades, the legal protection of Milne’s first books, published in 1926, has now expired. So the original character fell into the public domain, allowing this nightmarish adaptation.

If he succeeds in grabbing the teddy bear and making a fuss, the horror film is now stamped with infamy, which is very officially awarded by the Razzies.

It was not only voted the worst film of the year, but also won the awards for worst director and worst screenplay. A box full of mediocrity, which, however, is unlikely to embarrass director Rhys Frack-Waterfield.

The film grossed nearly $5 million thanks to the controversy surrounding its worldwide theatrical release. And the sequel is due next month. Last year, he explained to AFP that he was also considering horror films based on the “Bambi” and “Peter Pan” books.

A parody award, the Razzies were created in 1981 to mock Hollywood’s culture of self-righteousness. They are announced every year on the day before the Oscars.

This year, actor Jon Voight won the worst actor award for the thriller “Mercy”. Megan Fox was voted worst actress for the horror film “Johnny and Clyde”.

