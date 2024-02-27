Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway… Season 2 of this event offers an XXL cast

After its big hit in 2023, this Netflix series should have a season 2 with a huge cast including Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

While all eyes are on the arrival of the series 3-body problemWhich error should be resolved Game of Thrones, Netflix is ​​already thinking about a sequel. Because not everything revolves around Season 5 Stranger Things, which will undoubtedly leave a huge void for fans when the series ends. The platform is turning to more and more big names, for example having Adam Sandler under its belt, particularly promising. Spaceman From which the first opinions have emerged.

This time, Lal N is targeting the crème de la crème of Hollywood and doesn’t seem ready to stop his big hits. therefore, Netflix has reportedly renewed one of its best mini-series to turn it into an anthology series. And the platform will see big things with an XXL cast including Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

Netflix more intense

it is The last line Who broadcast the news: unceasingly (or Beef in the original version) which was originally a mini-series, may eventually have a season 2 and become an anthology series. The first (and brilliant) season followed the adventures of Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, after a car crash, pushing the consequences of a simple middle finger to their climax. unceasingly Won three Golden Globes and five Emmy Awards, among a host of other awards.

But while we thought this co-production by Netflix and A24 would only last one season, its success clearly gave Lee Sung Jin ideas. According to The last line, the showrunners are already in the process of assembling the cast for the second season, and it looks promising. The story should follow the adventures of two couples, one young and the other a little older. On the one hand, Charles Melton’s explanation (May December) and Kelly Spaney (Priscilla) was contacted. On the other hand, it is Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway who will be at the center of discussion. (Those who have already answered Love, and other drugs).

Can they match the first season?

What beautiful names. The first season boasted the talents of its cast, Steven Yoon and Ali Wong, but also the supporting roles of David Cho and Young Mazzino, giving them plenty of room to express themselves freely. If unceasingly An anthology series is formed, which is certainly very fashionable (after the renewal of True Detective For season 5 and success White lotusamong others), we immediately validate.

Always according The last lineProduction on the second season is expected to begin by late summer. In the meantime, we’ll go watch civil war In French theaters on April 17 to benefit the talent of Cailee Spaeny.