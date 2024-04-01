Hollywood’s best dressed! Demi Moore, Cardi B, Emily Blunt and more stars celebrate their stylist





The Hollywood Reporter has named the top 25 stylists in the business.

The outlet had five different covers for the issue, with five top stylists posing with one of their superstar clients.

Demi Moore poses with her longtime stylist Brad Goreski, who she has been working with since 2008.

Cardi B poses with her stylist Colin Carter and Emily Blunt with her Jessica Pastore.

Wayman Bannerman and Micah MacDonald posed with their Hollywood client, Coleman Domingo, and the final cover featured stylist Dara Allen with her client Hunter Shaffer.

Demi and Brad both wore Tom Ford for The Hollywood Reporter shoot, rocking bronze suits with button-up shirts.

Brad revealed to the outlet that he began working for Demi in 2008, having initially met while working as an assistant for Rachel Zoe.

He chats about his January 2024 costume, which is worn in Feud: Capote Vs. Swan premieres in New York City.

The movie star donned a black and white Balmain swan dress, which she says she fell in love with during the fitting.

‘I can tell she looks beautiful and powerful. I think the dress speaks for itself – it was fun, playful and yet elegant.’

The movie star donned a black-and-white Balmain swan dress, which she says she fell in love with during the fitting; Pictured at the NYC premiere of Feud: Capote vs. the Swan on January 23, 2024

‘The Balmain swan dress was so perfect. I showed it to Demi at a fitting and she fell in love with it.

‘I can tell she looks beautiful and powerful. I think the dress speaks for itself – it was fun, playful and yet elegant.’

Brad Kale is also known for styling Cuoco.

Cardi B and her stylist Colin Carter teamed up for Met Ball 2023 – which included four looks – one of which was a Chenpeng quilted leather gown.

The rapper has been working with Colin since 2017.

She wore a feathered Thom Browne look to the 2019 Met Ball, which Colin described as ‘the look that broke Cardi B into the next level of the fashion world. People who didn’t take us seriously were like, “Well, they’re here to stay.”

Emma Stone poses with her stylist Petra Flannery.

The actress wore a gold skirt and blazer as she posed with Petra for the outlet.

Petra, who also works with Zoe Saldana, has been Emma’s stylist for 17 years.

The most famous look Emma wore to the Oscars just weeks ago – from Louis Vuitton.

While on stage accepting her Oscar for Poor Things, Emma pointed out that her Louis Vuitton dress was unzipped as she danced with her former co-star Ryan Gosling as he performed I’m Just Can.

Jenna Ortega wore a black sheer corset top with trousers – both from Mons – while posing with her stylist Enrique Melendez.

The complete list of The Hollywood Reporter Top 25 Stylists can be found here.