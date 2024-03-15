Nicholas Galitzin Takes On Anne Hathaway In New Film, Fans Are Buzzing!

Anne Hathaway is one of the most respected and talented actresses in Hollywood. She has made a name for herself through her work in highly critically acclaimed projects, earning her the A-list status she has today. While all of his films have some originality, his latest with Nicholas Galitzin, The Idea of ​​You, is attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

The film has a fairly unique premise for the cinematic romantic comedy genre, however, with which readers of the book have become very familiar. Unfortunately, some fans find it difficult to understand why Hathaway decided to be a part of the film. Many also think that the decision is purely financial.

Nicholas Galitzin’s upcoming film, The Idea of ​​You, has garnered a lot of attention from all corners of the internet. The film tells the story of a 40-year-old divorced woman who takes her daughter to Coachella, only to fall in love with the lead singer of a popular boy band. The storyline is quite unique and as many have said, she is the mother living every teenage girl’s fantasy.

While the jokes were in good company, many fans began to cross some boundaries. Recently, with the release of the film’s trailer, many fans have expressed on X that they feel the film is ridiculous.

The biggest question many have raised is why Anne Hathaway is one of them. Many believe that such films are beneath her and wonder if the only reason she joined the cast was for the money.

While it’s true that Anne Hathaway is known for many critically acclaimed projects like Interstellar, Les Miserables and The Dark Knight Rises, it couldn’t be further from the truth that romantic films are out of character for her. The actress has featured prominently in films like Princess Diaries, One Day and Love and Other Drugs, where romance is a plot point.

Many have pointed out exactly that, saying that it is strange that the actress’ intention to join the film has been understated. Some have pointed out that the book on which the film is based is an accurate critique of the Internet’s treatment of Hathaway. They pointed out how old women could not do anything without being criticized.