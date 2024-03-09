Cherim covers Doja Kat’s ‘Boss Beach’

Dairy based band Cherim The cover of has been released Doja Cat’s ‘Boss Beach’.

The release coincides with International Women’s Day, and follows the release of their debut album. Recorded by George Perks at Wada Studios in January 2023, the pop-punk trio released ‘Take It Or Leave It’ via Alcopop in February! records.

Comment on the cover, guitarist/singer Hannah Richardson Says: “This year for International Women’s Day we decided we wanted to do something different. We wanted to take our own approach to a song that inspired us. We’ve always felt drawn to Doja Cat’s originality and her femininity, which is why we feel so attached to this track in particular. To us ‘Boss B*tch’ is strong, energetic and has what we would call raw bad b*tch energy.

“The first time I saw the Boss B*tch music video it really explained to me what a strong woman is, being able to see life through a woman’s lens instead of being subject to the male gaze. This is something that we want to represent for our own version of the song, rather than what is expected of us as women and girls to express through femininity, masculinity or our own autonomy.

Check it out below.