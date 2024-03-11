Natalie Portman divorces Benjamin Millepied: “very difficult for him”, her loved ones break the silence

For almost a year, Rumors of infidelity on the part of Benjamin Millepied Regular headlines are made in the media. Rumors that also foreshadow the tension between the couple that the choreographer then formed with Natalie Portman, as explained people. The actress also stopped wearing her wedding ring, a gesture that fueled the rumours. It was last July The actress officially filed for divorceThat was decided last month in France, the country of residence of the actress and her ex-husband, as well as their two children, Alef, 12, and Amalia, 7.

If the media regularly mentions marital problems for almost a year, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied always Especially knew how to be discreet About his personal life. However, a source close to the couple said people K This separation was “Very difficult“For an actress. “At first it was very difficult for him, but his friends united around him and helped him out of this crisis.“The source also explained that Natalie Portman is dating.”A really difficult and painful year, but she got stronger and found joy in her family, her friends and her work“

For Natalie Portman, the priority remains the well-being of children

Despite the stress they can cope with, Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied was eager Protect their children. They have been spotted with the family quite a few times over the last year, which shows A specific family unit For the sake of Aleph and Amalia. “Her biggest priority is ensuring a smooth transition for her children“confirmed a source close to the couple.”She and Ben truly love their children and are both focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important“

If certain signs indicated problems in their relationship, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied knew. Take time to resolve their differences in private and thus define the “new normal”. In June 2023, a source close to the couple reported people or choreographer”Natalie did everything possible to forgive and keep her family together“When the actress was the priority”To protect your children and their privacy“

Neither Natalie Portman nor Benjamin Millepied have spoken about the rumours

As mentioned earlier, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were particularly discreet about their private lives. Neither has ever publicly commented on the rumours which surrounds their marriage. In an interview given to Vanity Fair Last February the actress also Kicked in the face with questions about his love life.

The love story between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied began during the filming of the film. black swan Released in 2010. The film’s choreographer, Benjamin Millepied, then approved the actress Suitable for relatively complex ballet sequences.