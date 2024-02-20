Jenna Ortega: This is the movie everyone will be talking about in 2024 and it’s not Beetlejuice 2! – Cinema News

Jenna Ortega, who left the cast of Scream 7 at the end of 2023, will soon star in the psychological thriller, Miller Girl. The film with Martin Freeman promises some sensual scenes, which has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The Wednesday star will soon star in a psychological thriller on Netflix that has internet users reacting. Miller Girl stars Jenna Ortega opposite Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock…).

The film, which does not yet have a release date in France, has just been released for streaming in the United States, and the scenes have sparked comments.

pitch? A writing assignment brings together two lonely intellectuals: a failed writer, Jonathan Miller, and a remarkable student, Caro Sweet. As we can guess in the trailer above, their meeting will spark…

Written and directed by Jade Haley Bartlett, the film was notable for the large age gap between its two actors. “The trope of the student falling in love with her professor is ubiquitous in pop culture, even as it is increasingly condemned. Many people believe that it romanticizes abusive relationships and grooming by an authority figure.“, summarizes this article shared by the platform Yahoo!.

Following the reactions, the Rajinda Sandesh invited the film’s Intimacy Coordinator to talk behind the scenes of these intimate scenes between the two actors.

I make sure they consent at all times

“Throughout this process, many, many people were involved with Jenna to make sure that this is what she wanted. She was very determined and very sure about what she wanted to doreports GraziaBy Daily Mail. I adapt to the comfort level of my actors, especially in a production like this where there is a big age gap between the actors. I am very careful, I make sure that their limits are not crossed at any time. And again, I make sure — especially with someone much younger — that they always consent.”.

Where will we see Jenna Ortega in the coming months?

For the record, Jenna Ortaga sprung a surprise late last November Leaving the Scream saga. As we told you at the time, after Melissa Barrera was fired following her “controversial comments” regarding the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, Jenna Ortega announced that she was leaving the project due to a “schedule conflict.”

In addition to Miller Girl, the Vendens actress is credited with Finestkind, which recently arrived on the Paramount+ platform. She will also soon star in Death of a Unicorn alongside Paul Rudd.

Jenna Ortega will also play Winona Ryder’s daughter Lydia Dietz in Beetlejuice 2. The highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice will release on September 11, 2024.

For the record, Netflix confirmed that it has been renewed for a second season on Wednesday. Due to the writers and actors strike, the release of Season 2 may be delayed until 2025.