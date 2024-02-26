Kanye West at concert in Paris, public chants: “Macron resign”

display hide Titles

It is difficult to talk about such a controversial star Kanye West. It was founded in Atlanta in 1977. And common people know him for his career as a rapper, musician, producer, but also singer. Indeed, he does not hesitate to change the musical register at will. On the other hand, a star’s personal life and position often cause scandal. After years of living together Kim KardashianHe is completely in love with her now Bianca Sensori. His relationship with Soundarya has already sparked many controversies among internet users. But this February 25, 2024, in Paris, The artist is talked about, for a completely different reason… We take stock!

Kanye West: Fans who are a little rebellious?

When a singer speaks in public, He does not mince his words. His controversial statements on slavery and his support for Donald Trump make him a star with surprising values ​​in the rap world. Let’s say, to summarize, Kanye West has a strong character. And he has already experienced numerous slip-ups in the media. He said, this February 25 at the Accor Arena, he did not say anything problematic. As he prepared to take the stage, It was his audience who spoke. Or rather, screamed. For a few minutes on X, Internet users have been getting excited after finding images shot before his concert.

While the stage and audience remain plunged into darkness, We can see a few projectors moving. But above all we hear, like a great roar in the audience. It seems like no Kanye West fans also love the outspoken. According to a video shot on the site, there are several very different cries for the head of state to resign.

” Macron’s resignation!Many spectators sing along as they wait for Kanye West.

Why such anger?

Since 2017, The President of the Republic has gone through some turmoil. Which has damaged his image in the opinion of many people. Like the Yellow Vest movement, the health crisis, or even pension reform. For several weeks, the government has Farmers’ dissatisfaction was faced. But other factors explain the dissatisfaction, also present among Kanye West fans. Indeed, on February 24, 2024, on the front page of the newspaper La Marseillaise, we could read A rather shocking sentence, attributed to the head of state :

“Smicards prefer VOD subscriptions to healthy foods. », we can read on the first page of La Marseillaise.

Of course, these words excited activists and Internet users of all stripes. for its part, Elysee categorically denied these comments. But some representatives of the Movement for the Defense of Family Operators (MODEF), an agricultural union, persisted, clarifying that they had heard Emmanuel Macron speak during the meeting. like Raymond Girardi, president of Modef.