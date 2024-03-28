Does intermittent fasting really increase the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease?

“The trend toward intermittent fasting may be putting your heart at risk.” “It is associated with a 91% higher risk of cardiovascular death.” For several days, the American, British and French-speaking press have been wary of a study according to which practicing 16/8 intermittent fasting (16 hours of fasting, 8 hours of eating) almost doubles the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD). The results were shared by the American Heart Association (AHA) in a March 18 press release.

In a context where the number of adherents to intermittent fasting is increasing, particularly in the United States, such an announcement is alarming. However, the results have not yet been evaluated and potentially suffer from significant flaws, some researchers believe. About thirty of them wrote a letter to the AHA a few days later, instructing them not to “publish alarmist press releases to the media on studies that have not been peer-reviewed.” atmosphere