HIV and hepatitis screening campaign offered to 1,100 patients at health center closed by ARS in Brive

Following the closure of the Asclepiade center in Brive (Correz) “for serious breaches of hygiene rules”, the ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine announced this Thursday, March 14, that an HIV and hepatitis screening campaign will be organized, especially for patients who have undergone dental treatment there.

This was unfortunately foreseen, in particular, “serious breaches of hygiene regulations” which led to the decision to permanently close the general operation of ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine on January 22, 2024.

1,174 patients have been invited for the trial

In a press release published this Thursday, March 14, the regional health agency suggests that after closing the Asclépiade health center in Brive – an unprecedented decision in Corrèze – the HIV screening campaign (AIDS virus) and hepatitis B and C constitution patients “to prevent the risk of infection ” will be offered.

In total, ARS and health insurance identified 1,174 patients followed by the center. All are invited to participate in this screening “on a voluntary basis”, “especially those who have undergone dental treatment”, i.e. “about 1,100 patients”, the press release clarifies, while assuring that “this infectious risk remains low”. doing.

What steps should be taken for the people concerned?

“Each patient concerned will be informed individually, by mail, of the screening procedures and treatment conditions,” the ARS details. She adds that it will finance “residual amounts payable for patients who do not have mutual insurance to avoid any upfront costs.”

Patients can undergo this screening at a laboratory of their choice after consulting their attending physician. “In the absence of a treating physician, patients will be invited to come to CEGIDD-CLAT in Brive or Toulouse.” In other words, free information, screening and diagnostic center and anti-TB center.

Further, the ARS asserts that “medical analysis laboratories and doctors in the department will also be informed, for the latter, with the support of the Departmental Council of the Order of Physicians”.

Mail. ARS indicates that all patients being monitored at Asclépiade have been notified by mail of the health center’s permanent closure. And to clarify that “308 patients without a treating doctor will be the subject of special attention from the health insurance to guarantee their continuity of care”.

“Patient safety was not assured”

As a reminder, on January 22, before its definitive closure, the health center on rue Moisson in Brive was already the subject of the first immediate and total suspension of its activities, with a formal notice dated December 28, 2023. Eliminate the noted defects within fifteen days. .

This first decision was taken on December 11, 2023 after the first inspection conducted by a team consisting of “inspectors, doctors and pharmacists”. It highlights “serious failings in the quality and safety of care”.

was asked by the mountainOn March 7, ARS listed “failure to control infectious risk, absence of healthcare waste collection, inadequacy in terms of cleanliness of premises, presence of expired products and materials” or “deficiencies”. Traceability of products and absence of equipment necessary for the practice of medical activities.”

A dentist was suspended for five months, then fired

Before that, the first sanction was taken against one of the two dentists at this allied health center, which opened in March 2022.

During last summer, he was suspended from practice for a period of five months, before being heard by the Disciplinary Chamber of the first incident of the Order of Dental Surgeons “which decided to rescind”.

In its press release, the ARS did not specify whether other sanctions, specifically, could be levied against a general practitioner or other dental surgeon at a health center. At this stage, she also received no response on the potential complications associated with this questionable care.

