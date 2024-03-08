Doctor Helmut Marko threatened with suspension

As a reminder, a clause in Max Verstappen’s contract allows him to leave Red Bull if Dr. Marco leaves. After his pole, the champion sent a lively message to his mentor. “Helmut has always been a defining element in my careerPole sitter declared. It will definitely affect me if such an important pillar of the team is gone. » At the same time, the Austrian spoke a few words on German TV this time, saying that he wanted to “Keep working here (red bull). » A few minutes later, he hastily left the circuit.