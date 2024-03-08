Doctor Helmut Marko threatened with suspension
Since early Friday afternoon, rumors were rife that Dr. Marko is likely to be suspended soon. Shortly before qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP, the Austrian spoke at length to Austrian TV ORF, casting doubt on his possible absence from Australia in two weeks. Red Bull denied the information in the evening, adding that Austrian headquarters had asked it not to speak to the media.
By violating this request from headquarters, the former Austrian pilot will risk suspension this time. In addition, without linking the two cases, L’Equipe was able to understand that an internal investigation is underway to find the origin of the leak to the media in the Horner chapter and, if the culprit is found, there is also a risk of suspension.
“If such an important pillar in the team goes away, it will definitely affect me”
As a reminder, a clause in Max Verstappen’s contract allows him to leave Red Bull if Dr. Marco leaves. After his pole, the champion sent a lively message to his mentor. “Helmut has always been a defining element in my careerPole sitter declared. It will definitely affect me if such an important pillar of the team is gone. » At the same time, the Austrian spoke a few words on German TV this time, saying that he wanted to “Keep working here (red bull). » A few minutes later, he hastily left the circuit.
(Translation of Tags)Frederick Ferret