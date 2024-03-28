Parisians find fault with BK Haken, the Chawinga scorer
Extraordinary rescue from folk!
On a cross from Karchoui, Katoto puts in a perfect header, almost as Falk makes an extraordinary save.
It’s back in the park
The Parisians are just 45 minutes away from the semi-finals.
PSG lead at the break, qualifying well for the semi-finals
Chavinga’s goal in the 27th minute gave PSG a 1-0 lead. After a 2-1 first leg win, Paris are on track to join OL in the semi-finals.
PSG operates quietly
As the break approaches, the Parisians turn the ball over to the Swedish camp.
Chawinga-Luik Clash
The referee whistled for a foul from the Parisian heading towards the goal, much to Prechior’s fury.
Parisiennes in control
After Chavinga opened the scoring, PSG thwarted the Swedes unable to get close to the Parisian goal.
Katoto worries about Haken
His header is just wide of Falk’s goal.
BUUUUUT from PSG!!!!
Served by Katoto, Chawinga doesn’t miss the target. His left footed cross shot hit the target. He is the first player from Malawi to score in the Champions League. PSG logically lead 1-0.
Falk still resents Chawinga
The BK Haken goalkeeper is certainly having a big night, she interferes closely against the PSG scorer.
Finally an effort from the Swedes
Then a long shot of Kafaji without fear flies into the clouds.
Another strike from Katoto
After Chawinga’s delivery, the PSG scorer, off-centre to the right in the area, can’t get his shot wide enough. Small net.
Baltimore’s Vicious Center
But Falk takes the ball in the air.
Another warning on the hacker’s goals
And again Chavinga is n°1 in danger but Falk is royal… for the moment.
Chawinga Hill on Falk
Hacker’s goalkeeper is ahead of the PSG attacker.
First chance for PSG
After a cross from Wangsgaard, a fine shot from Katoto was pushed back for a corner by Falk. At the corner, with Baltimore trying its luck from distance, the Swedish goalkeeper intervened for the second time.
First warning against Hacken’s targets
Gioro is too short on Chavinga’s cross.
Parisians seize the ball
The mastery of the game is Parisian, even if the Swedes are already counter-attacking.
First corner for PSG
It was obtained after a good performance from Karchou on the left. The Gatineau header is completely missed.
Let’s go!
A commitment to Parisians.
Players enter the pitch under the watchful eye of Hervé Renard and
Kick-off is imminent. The Blues coach is present at the Parc des Princes. Remember that the winner of this quarter will face OL in the semi-finals. The referee is Englishwoman Rebecca Welch.
We know the first semi-final
Barca comfortably qualified for the semi-finals, 3–1 winners against the Norwegians from Bran Bergen. The Catalans will face Chelsea for a place in the final.
The PSG lineup has been reduced
Kiderzinek – Le Gully, de Almeida, Gatineau, Carchau – Gayoro (Cape), Baltimore, Albert – Vangsgaard, Katoto, Chawinga
“It’s a privilege to play in the park”, relishes Preture
PSG women’s coach, Jocelyn Prêcheur, expressed her ambitions in a press conference: “We are very motivated, determined. The whole group is worried, it’s a very important match for us. We know we had a good result in the first leg. , But everything remains to be done at the Parc des Princes. We are eager to do well and qualify (…) It is a privilege to play at the park. It is a great way for the club to highlight its women’s team, one of Paris Saint-Germain’s The cult and the historic place, it gives us more motivation. The players always want to win but also offer a beautiful game, more so when we play at the Parc des Princes.”
Everyone is welcome
Parc des Princes is preparing to push back the PSG women’s team. Jocelyn Preture’s men welcome BK Haken in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals this Thursday (9pm). During the first leg, goals from Eva Gatineau and Tabitha Chavinga led the Parisians to victory in Sweden. Enough to give them a comfortable mattress when it’s time to reunite in the City of Lights. In the event of qualification, Sakina Karchoui’s team-mates will join Olympique Lyonnais in the last four, for a 100% French shock. Follow this match live on RMC Sport.