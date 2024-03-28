Parisians find fault with BK Haken, the Chawinga scorer

“It’s a privilege to play in the park”, relishes Preture

PSG women’s coach, Jocelyn Prêcheur, expressed her ambitions in a press conference: “We are very motivated, determined. The whole group is worried, it’s a very important match for us. We know we had a good result in the first leg. , But everything remains to be done at the Parc des Princes. We are eager to do well and qualify (…) It is a privilege to play at the park. It is a great way for the club to highlight its women’s team, one of Paris Saint-Germain’s The cult and the historic place, it gives us more motivation. The players always want to win but also offer a beautiful game, more so when we play at the Parc des Princes.”