Igor Tudor wants to rob OM!

At work! The formula will not surprise Marseille who discovered Igor Tudor’s demands during the previous season. It is now up to the Lazio Roma players to listen to him, as the Croatian has been named on the bench to succeed Maurizio Sarri. Only 9th in Serie A, after finishing second last year, the Roman club must get its act together, and with Tudor at the helm, it shouldn’t matter.

After the rest of this announcement

He will find there a player with whom things have not always gone well, Matteo Guendozzi, although the Frenchman has been able to attract Tudor thanks to his commitment and his versatility. Marked by his time at OM, the Croatian coach intends to rely on him to fill out his squad. Indeed, according to the report La Gazzetta dello Sport This Wednesday, he targeted two OM players for the summer transfer window.

to read

Marcelino didn’t want to leave OM…

Rongier and Mbemba, Tudor’s two goals for Lazio

These are Valentin Rongier and Chancel Mbemba, the two main men of their OM. The first recognized, at the time of the Croatian’s departure, how well he thought of him. “I’ve rarely known a coach with so much involvement. He was direct, he brought toughness to this club and he maintained his line of conduct (…) His way of playing requires a lot of physical and mental strength. Joy is taken in victory. Yes, it was difficult, but we won many matches and had fun..

After the rest of this announcement

Another, Chancelle Mbemba, sometimes experienced moments of tension with Tudor, and even lost his place for part of the season. But he still finished with 32 starts in Ligue 1. And so almost a year after the end of his contract, he is in Lazio’s sights. It remains to be seen how much Lazio will be willing to invest for these two players. Valentin Rongier, who will soon return from injury, is tied to OM until 2026, of which he is the captain.