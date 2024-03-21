DuPont, Galthy’s Painful Confession

The French XV went through all the emotions during the Six Nations tournament. Fabian Galthy, the Blues coach, presented his assessment with honesty and clarity.

A half-baked tournament. Meanwhile there is a feeling left by the blues Six Nations who gave their verdict last week. Great disappointment against Ireland, joy against Scotland, joy against Italy, then a final against England and a clear rebound in Wales before a liberating bouquet – that’s for an overview of the roller coaster. XV of France These last two months.

Ahead of the trip to Wales, a real turning point for Galthy’s men who could then finish last in the tournament, the French coach admitted his troops were somewhat rattled. “ I tell them that there is not enough energy. That I am not satisfied with training, it is similar to what we do in matches. And I need energy. I’m not saying the players don’t want it anymore, but I need the energyroared the latter in the pages of L’Equipe. I told them: “Come and take the jersey, because there are some who wear it less. » »

Jalibert endured

The boss’s words then clearly hit the mark. And the new blood injected into the collective did its job. ” I don’t believe in putting a player in the team and it changes everythingShade Fabian Galthy. Nolan (Le Garec), One has to immerse oneself in the thing to accept it. He was with us for two and a half years. He was ready, and the players were ready to play with him. Nicolas Deporteur had already worked with us but he didn’t have the same preparation as Nolan. We saw that he was not ready enough, it was difficult for him. But he brought us his freshness … »

It will be tough for Matthew Jalibert from whom we probably expect a lot. ” You cannot compare club level and international levelThe bearer of the blues breathes. It is not the same level. And it didn’t play in the same context. Matthew was similarly uncooperative. With Bordeaux, the dynamics were favorable. We had a “balanced” dynamic, even a hostile one. Which means you don’t play the same. Matthews, like the players who were “less successful”, with quotation marks, suffered from this context. » Without ever generalizing, Fabian Galthy nonetheless drew a stark and painful observation: “ We cannot replace Antoine. We knew he wouldn’t be there. » And though to end with optimism: But this competition allowed the players to grow… »