Dion Dawkins Explains Why Josh Allen’s Fashion Sense Has Changed Significantly: He’s In Love

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen Recently stepped into the world of high fashion by debuting at Paris Fashion Week. However, his entrance into the glamorous event did not go unnoticed due to a wardrobe malfunction during a date with the actress and singer. Hailee Steinfeld It became the talk of the town.

A video of the quarterback quickly entering the hotel sparked curiosity among fans, as viewers questioned why he wasn’t there. Steinfeld Stroll from or alongside the car. Allan Then he ripped his pants while eating out.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on a romantic getaway in the City of Love

Dawkins believes Allen’s style has changed

Meanwhile, Bill Offensive coping Dion Dawkins Allen’s evolving style was highlighted during a recent appearance on the “Up & Addams” show. Dawkins claimed that Allen’s fashion sense has changed significantly since he started dating Steinfeld.

According to DawkinsThe quarterback, who used to prefer comfortable workout clothes, has now adopted more sophisticated clothes that showcase a high level of fashion.

“Josh Works fine. I think Josh is in a new area of ​​clothing so it’s more. I think he has this new girl,” Dawkins said.

“And his new girl is opening his horizons to these different types of clothes that he’s not used to. Josh Could be the Lululemon guy or one of those stretchy pants guys.

“Now he’s getting some clean-cut stitched material. But when you stitch a little bit, you’re going to get out of that joint.

“Josh Not a product of its environment but Josh is in love Josh is in love If his girl is shopping and he’s like ‘JoshiTry this,’ Josh would say ‘OK, I’ll try this’.”