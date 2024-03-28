The next “Pirates of the Caribbean” could be a reboot with a smaller cast

Boarding! – A second part with Margot Robbie is also in the pipeline

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was actually made better by the latter’s presence in the cult Pirates of the Caribbean. This is confirmed in any case by an interview with its producer, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jerry Bruckheimer states that the next part of the saga will be a reboot (a new version) and that the casting will consist of “young” actresses and actors.

So get out, Jack Sparrow and the recurring characters of a franchise that has grossed over $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office! And in “A Place for the Young,” Bruckheimer announces that he is determined not to let go of his goose that lays the golden eggs…

Because the maker not only promises a reboot, but also confirms an old rumor that another version of it Pirates of the Caribbean As the headliner, the hyper bankable Margot Robbie (Barbie, Suicide Squad, Babylon etc).

“The version with Margot Robbie needs a little more work,” Jerry Bruckheimer said, dismissing a recent denial from a related person. It’s a strong story, we really think we’ll bring it to life. But one with a smaller cast should come faster.”

