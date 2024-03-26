Kanye West gives Bianca Sensory a Porsche in a racy outfit

Despite the criticism and controversy surrounding their relationship, Kanye West and Bianca Sensori seem to have a turbulent history. Since their wedding in December 2022, the two lovebirds haven’t left each other and have been spotted together quite often, wooing the paparazzi. To prove his love for his wife, Ye has just given her a lavish gift: a luxury car.

Under fire from negative comments on her boring outfits, the comments of protesters and journalists do not disturb the couple Bianca Sensori and Kanye West. In recent days, they were caught by photographers trying on a car at a store The Porsche 992 Carrera costs over $120,000. As is often the case, the young woman showed off a daring clothing style with a partially transparent top without a bra and tight mini-shorts, a look that was less provocative than the one she wore during her last outing last week, but still drew criticism. .

In a daring outfit as always, Bianca Sensori receives a Porsche from Kanye West!

In images released by media outlet The Mirror, Bianca Sensori and Ye appear in front of a Porsche dealership in downtown Los Angeles, all smiles. The American rapper’s wife tests the vehicle under the watchful eye of her husband. After inspecting several Porsche models, the couple purchased a Porsche 992 Carrera. The singer appears to validate this edit with a saleswoman from the store with her partner on his knees.

Lately, the couple is rarely seen in public without each other and is not at all affected by scandals over Bianca Sensori’s often overly revealing clothes. On the contrary, those close to the girl are concerned: her father demanded her return to Australia to explain her behavior towards her husband. Some rumors suggest that this is a marketing strategy by Ye to get people talking about him in the media and promote his album VULTURES 1, which is already a success. The second part should be released very soon, but no official release date has been confirmed yet.

