United States: Kanye West’s clothes worth 720 million FCFA were stolen

American rapper Kanye West was robbed. Thieves have stolen more than 60,000 clothes from the businessman’s brand “Yeezy GAP” stored in a warehouse in Los Angeles in the United States.

Over 60,000 pieces of Kanye West brand clothing stolen

Kanye West is an American rapper like many others who have been in the business for many years. And he is involved in manufacturing and marketing of shoe and clothing brands as well as real estate. He is a successful businessman although today the singer has terminated his contract with one of his partners, the sports equipment company, Adidas, due to his anti-Semitic statements.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, who is passionate about fashion, also collaborated with the GAP brand to make clothing branded “Yeezy GAP”. But recently, a major misfortune has happened to the 46-year-old American rapper. A warehouse in Los Angeles, United States where more than 60,000 clothes were stored was stolen.

The damage caused by this burglary accounted for a significant amount of loot which amounted to about 1.2 million dollars or 720 million FCFA. According to Milo Yiannopoulos, a close associate of Kanye West, the American star and his team have no idea what happened to the clothes. But they saw on a Yeezy fan account announcing an event in Los Angeles on Friday, March 15, with the sale of “Yeezy GAP” sweatshirts for just $20.

Additionally, organizers of this sale of Kanye West’s brand of clothing, who are suspected of being behind the theft, responded via their Urban Necessities Instagram account. “We work with brands, partners, shippers and customers around the world. We only work with products that are certified by multiple factors. The “YZY Gap” collection is no different. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigated the allegations of fraud and completely cleared us of any allegations of misconduct.They explain.

However, according to the Ye camp, the organizer’s explanation is not credible. That’s why the rapper’s team and collaborator Milo Yiannopoulos will do whatever it takes to find his clothes. They began by sending a cease-and-desist letter to the company that set up this “YZY Gap” product resale event, accusing them of falsifying records to make the police believe ‘they obtained the goods legally.