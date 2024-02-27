Dijon proposes to Nancy and returns to fourth place

Zapping the national football At 93, the film

DFCO and ASNL go head-to-head this Monday, February 26, at 6:30 p.m. Dijon actually welcomed Nancy to the Gaston-Gerard Stadium at the end of the 22nd day of the Nationals. A real shock from the top of the table between the Burgundians and Laurens, in seventh and fifth place at the start of the match. It was Dijonais who managed a fine performance this evening.

Chances are for Dijon

It was the local people who dominated this first period. Better placed in this part, Dijonis would receive the first (and only) dangerous opportunities of the first act. Author of six goals and seven assists in the league this season, Fdaouch is a real poison for opposing defenses. He is the first person to publish himself during this meeting. In the ninth minute, after excellent work down the left, former Martigues player Zoran Mockon served in an excellent position, six meters out but his effort from outside the legs was blocked by Martin Sorzek. Two minutes later, it was a copy and paste of the previous action that Dijonis proposed. Mary overflows from the left, enters the area and serves behind Kevin Schur who can’t find the target. The Nanciens would then manage to contain the Burgundians’ attacks like Pellegrini who came on to meet Kevin Schur’s effort in the 39th minute. “With efficiency we must lead,” Schur declared on the microphone of Canal + on the break.

Great end to the match

Bouncing back well in the second half, ASNL conceded when they were in a strong moment. Dijonais struck back. At the end of the action, which started once again from the left, Soumer offered caviar to his captain Jordan Mary, alone at the far post. For his 290th match with Dijon, the midfielder set up Martin Sorzek perfectly with a precise half-volley. 1-0 to DFCO in 74. Benoit Tavenot’s men then tried to force a decision through Iry (76′) and would succeed in doing so thanks to Fdaouch in the 82nd. The Burgundians played on defense, making numerous passes into the Nancy area. Facing goal, Fdaouch tried his luck and his effort was flush with Sorzek’s post. In the 89th minute, Jonathan Rivas (Nancy) gave his team hope by sending a veritable cannonball from outside the area. Robin Risser could do nothing. One masterful goal led to another. In the dying moments of the match, Cyriac Iri attempted a daring lob from midfield. His extraordinary effort ended the show in Gaston Gerrard (3-1). So Benoît Tavenot’s men slipped to fourth place while ASNL slipped to sixth.