PSG: Luis Enrique promised Mbappé

Published on March 6, 2024 at 9:15 pm



Since he announced his departure to the Paris leaders, Kylian Mbappé has seen his situation at PSG change radically. Luis Enrique no longer considers him untouchable in Ligue 1. But during a meeting with the 25-year-old star on campus, the Spanish coach promised him that his management in the Champions League would be different.

A few days ago, Kylian Mbappé announced the decision to leave Paris leaders privately PSG At the end of the season. His contract expires next June and there is no intention to extend it. Since then, there has been a radical change in the management of Luis Enrique From his point of view.

Summit meeting between Luis Enrique and Mbappé

In fact, the Spanish technician wanted to prepare his team for life Kylian Mbappé. The French international then started on the front bench FC Nantesbefore changing to the opposite Rance And Monaco. In search of answers, the 25-year-old star spoke to Luis Enrique on campus. And the Spanish coach will be quite clear.

The PSG coach kept his promise