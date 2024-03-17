A big boost for Barca ahead of the clash

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Will Ligue 1 throw obstacles in PSG’s way ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Barca? Having been easily defeated by Real Sociedad in the previous round, the Parisians will be in the background of the 2017 Remontada with the Barcelonans looking for a place in the last four of the competition. The first round will take place today at the Parc des Princes. 10th Next April before the return match at the Camp Nou six days later.

A bad schedule for PSG

Looking at Barcelona’s schedule, only a clash against Atletico Madrid this Sunday evening and a La Liga match against Las Palmas on March 30 separate them from the first leg of the quarter-finals. Like their Spanish rivals, Luis Enrique’s men face Montpellier this evening before traveling to the Orange Velodrome at the end of the month. But it doesn’t stop there as they will continue before a fateful date against Rennes in the Coupe de France (03/04) and Clermont in the Championship (07/04). Can be continued…