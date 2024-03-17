Sports

A big boost for Barca ahead of the clash

Photo of Admin Admin29 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Will Ligue 1 throw obstacles in PSG’s way ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Barca? Having been easily defeated by Real Sociedad in the previous round, the Parisians will be in the background of the 2017 Remontada with the Barcelonans looking for a place in the last four of the competition. The first round will take place today at the Parc des Princes. 10th Next April before the return match at the Camp Nou six days later.

A bad schedule for PSG

Looking at Barcelona’s schedule, only a clash against Atletico Madrid this Sunday evening and a La Liga match against Las Palmas on March 30 separate them from the first leg of the quarter-finals. Like their Spanish rivals, Luis Enrique’s men face Montpellier this evening before traveling to the Orange Velodrome at the end of the month. But it doesn’t stop there as they will continue before a fateful date against Rennes in the Coupe de France (03/04) and Clermont in the Championship (07/04). Can be continued…

In sum

Before facing each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Barcelona and Paris will have completely different schedules.

Yuri Lager

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin29 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

A victim of racist chants in the middle of a match, French goalkeeper Mike Mignon leaves the pitch in Italy

January 20, 2024

What do the Steelers need to qualify for the 2024 playoffs?

January 6, 2024

New XXL twist for Mbappé’s presence at the Olympics?

2 days ago

Girondins4Ever Vétro? All players are important… Manu also had a very good match.”

January 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button