Algeria were overturned by Petkovic’s first Bolivia

For the first time without Djamel Belmadi, Algeria hosted a Nelson Mandela on the stadium’s lawn at the christening of Vladimir Petkovic on the Fennecs bench. A trap duel on paper against a South American team that is always exciting. And in the absence of Riyad Mahrez, Yassin Brahimi’s teammates were not disappointed this evening. Just before the break, they managed to open the scoring thanks to Amin Ghauri’s first goal for selection (43rd, 1-0).

The Algerians overturned everything

Back from the locker room, the Algerians were quickly surprised by the visitors with an equalizer from Carmelo Algarnaz (47th, 1-1), before Jose Sagredo saw Bolivia give the advantage (70th, 2-1). With their backs against the wall, Fenix ​​managed to respond with an equalizer through Yassin Benzia (79th, 2-2). But at the very end of the match, Algeria finally won thanks to a goal in extra time by Mandi (92nd, 3-2). Algeria win 3-2, Vladimir Petkovic begins his adventure!