An important comeback for Gaset against Shakhtar Donetsk has been confirmed

Earlier today, Jean-Louis Gasset attended a press conference ahead of the Europa League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk. A chance for him to take stock of Jordan Veretout: “We still have practice in an hour. We have to consider injured players, there are some that are uncertain, minor injuries. There is one suspended player: Balerdi. One player who could make a comeback: Veretout…even unfit players. We’re going to have one last training session, we’ll stay here on the green and have a session tomorrow morning. Pau Lopez will test to see if he can play. Of course he wants to get on the field” he said.

The weretout participated in the training well!

Provence took stock of the training and explained that the French international took part in the session with his teammates and was able to carry out all the exercises concocted by the Gazette-Printent duo during the quarter-hour of training open to the media. This was also the case for Valentin Rongier, whose return is expected in mid-March. On the other hand, Pape Gueye was absent as was Pau Lopez, who could again be replaced by Ruben Blanco.