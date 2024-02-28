Transfer – PSG: Green light given for Mbappé
Football – Mercato – PSG
Transfer – PSG: Green light given for Mbappé
Published on February 28, 2024 at 12:45 am
The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas Cailian, is optimistic about the Mbappé case. The Spanish leader believes that Real Madrid have the means to get their hands on the PSG player, but also on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. He took the opportunity to confront Florentino Perez maliciously.
After this PSGThe Real Madrid ? At the end of the contract Paris, Kylian Mbappé will be in very advanced negotiations with the Spanish club. According to Fabrizio RomanoIt’s only a matter of time before a player joins in Real Madrid.
“I have a feeling that Mbappé has signed for Real Madrid”
it’s not Javier Tabas Who will say otherwise. ” I think Mbappé has signed for Real Madrid. We don’t have official confirmation, but journalists close to Real have confirmed it. No assured the boss LeagueBefore adding a layer.
Mbappé next season with Davies?
According to the Spanish leader, the Real Madrid His hands are a means of getting MbappéAlso on Alphonso Davis. But these two transfers should not allow him to patch up with things Florentino Perez. “ I give Florentino and his general manager 10/10 in management and 0/10 in impact on competitions. ” said Thebas In comments reported by Barca Universal.