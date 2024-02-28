Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfer – PSG: Green light given for Mbappé

Published on February 28, 2024 at 12:45 am



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living out of my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas Cailian, is optimistic about the Mbappé case. The Spanish leader believes that Real Madrid have the means to get their hands on the PSG player, but also on Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. He took the opportunity to confront Florentino Perez maliciously.

After this PSGThe Real Madrid ? At the end of the contract Paris, Kylian Mbappé will be in very advanced negotiations with the Spanish club. According to Fabrizio RomanoIt’s only a matter of time before a player joins in Real Madrid.

“I have a feeling that Mbappé has signed for Real Madrid”

it’s not Javier Tabas Who will say otherwise. ” I think Mbappé has signed for Real Madrid. We don’t have official confirmation, but journalists close to Real have confirmed it. No assured the boss LeagueBefore adding a layer.

Mbappé next season with Davies?