cycling. Tirreno-Adriatico – Juan Ayuso, Stage 1, Time… for 1 second!

59th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico Departed this Monday in a 10 kilometer individual time trial through the streets of Lido di Camiore. And, surprise, Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers) failed to win for the 3rd consecutive time this time Race of the Two SeasBecause he was beaten in just a second by a certain… Long live Juan. Impressive, by the power unleashed and by the risks taken in his turn, the Spaniard of creation UAE Team Emirates This opening achieved great success in the time trial. Today’s podium is completed by Ghan Jonathan Milan (Liddle-Track).

Juan Ayuso wins the 1st stage and his time

Vauquelin and Grégoire on top, perfect timing for Wingegard

Back, they are Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Joseph Cerny (Soudal Quick-Step), specialists in solo efforts, who came in 4th and 5th. Note the nice surprise Antonio Tiberi (Bahrein Victorious, 7th to 17″), Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels, 8 to 18”) and Romain Gregoire (Grupma-FDJ, 10th to 22″).

Among the big favorites for the ultimate victory, all fell back significantly long live. Jonas Wingegaard (Wisma | Lease A Bike), with his unlikely new helmet, finished 9th, 22 seconds behind the Spaniard. A trio of Bora-Hansgrohe Performed well together Jay Hindley (12th to 24th”), Lennard Kamana (14 to 26”) and Daniel Felipe Martinez (17th to 27”).