comâ€™ worrying, images of the moon, dangerous game… Mbappé, surrealist downgrade

Kylian Mbappé finished the match in Monaco… in the stands.

Decryption – A new episode of the Mbappé/Luis Enrique soap opera, on Friday, in Monaco (0-0), leaving Paris confused just ahead of the Champions League.

“It’s 100% the coach’s decision.” Luis Enrique did not continue the suspense for long. His choice to replace Kylian Mbappé at half-time of Monaco-PSG (0-0) on Friday, matchday 24 of Ligue 1, could raise questions. Injury? C1 in San Sebastian, caution before Tuesday? allowed? The choice of sport after a first half that was fragile to say the least for Paris on a collective level and, on an individual level, for Mbappé?

“Sooner or later we will have to get used to playing without Kylian and my goal as a coach is always to see the best for the team.”The Spanish coach suggested, raised several times on the subject in a press conference. “I’m not going to get into this game. I’m a professional and I’ve already answered that question. I’m not going to repeat it again. It doesn’t matter. He’s just handling the situation in the best way possible. I think that’s the best way. is”It’s…