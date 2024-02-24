Derby for Stade Francais and 4th consecutive loss for Racing
The French won the stadium in the derby!
It’s the end! Stade France win 27-11 against Racing in capital derby! Dakuvaca put in a fantastic effort, maybe a Top 14 effort of the year. Paris retains the lead, Racing remains stuck in 6th place.
Henry added three points!
Penalty for Stade Francais on 40 meters and Zach Henry adds three points! 27-11 Smells good for Parisians!
What an incredible essay by Dakuwaka!
Try of the year for Dakuwaka who starts with his own in-goal, skips a defender, succeeds in a bit of an overhand and leaves Humble for a try 100m! Henry changes, 24-11!
Arundel gives hope, Tedder misses the transfo
Max Spring is playing well at the back of his pack and the racing is closing in on the target! Finally the ball lands on the wing of a supersonic Arundel who scores in the corner! Tedder scores in the corner, 17-11.
Racing finds a little smile
Racing and Tristan decides to take a new penalty point for Tedder! Three more points for the approaching Racingmen, 17-6!
Racing still calm
Racing looks to score the try that would put him back in the match but makes too many mistakes in his alignment.
Cocot lives on land
Stade Francais veteran scrum half Rory Kokot remains on the ground after apparently being hit in the leg and thrown by a Racing player.
It’s going to Arena Defense again!
We’re off to the last 40 minutes of this capital derby!
Racing takes home!
It’s a break on the Defense Arena! Racing trail 17-3 against Stade Français! Forget the first half from the Racingmen who conceded two tries in the end and made too many mistakes.
Paris Escapes!
Penalty for Stade Français with the boot of Zack Henry adding three more points! 17-3 Paris Escape!
Dakuwaka just recovered!
What a great solitary rush of Dakuwakas who intend to go for the Test but are narrowly held back by Chevansi! What a return!
Henry tries a corner, Racing cracks again!
Racing endures another test! Dakuwaka lays a huge overflow frame on the opposite side, thinks about going for a test but pulls Henry in who flattens him in a corner! Henry inquires, 14-3!
The game is balanced
Both teams now go one after the other and the discussions have become more balanced!
Running back to the opposing camp
Penalty with a great scrum reaction against Stade Français! Tedder easily lands the first kick, 7-3!
First Derby try by Dakuwaka!
This time, Racing cracked the numerical inferiority with the play out wide and the pass leapt for Henry Dakuwaka’s easy try! In the corner, Zach Henry strikes, 7-0!
Do not face racing
A touch-in fault on the racing part and it will be another penalty at the 5 meter level! Racing can’t survive and is approaching a second yellow.
Collisi takes the first yellow
Possession for Paris but Racing makes another mistake with a high tackle… advantage that is not an advantage and a penalty! Kolisi yellow card after 7 minutes of play!
Paris blames racing
A good ball from the Stade Français that no longer moves but sends the big one into the small pile. Cocotte plans but there’s a fresh foul on the ground from Racing… the referee warns Chavancy.
Racing makes a lot of mistakes
Another penalty against Racing which is off to a bad start in terms of indiscipline. Henry back to the side, the Parisian wants a try on the side!
Stade Français pushes
A penalty on the halfway line after two fouls in quick succession by Racing. Henry decides to step aside to get a chance at a trial!
Already the first scrum
First scrum in this derby after springing ahead on bad transmission from Chevney. Big push from racing but they are allowed!
Kick-off from the French Racing-Stadium!
And here we go for this capital derby between racing and the Stade France! Facing the championship leader, the Racingman will be looking to restart the machine after three consecutive defeats.
And the Stade France line-up!
Stade Francis’ starting XV:15. Hamdaoui; 14. Dakuvaca, 13. Marchant, 12. Delbois, 11. Etienne; 10. Henry, 9. Cocot; 7. Briette, 8. Macallo (cap.), 6. Chapuis; 5. Halaifonua, 4. Azagoh; 3. P. Allo-emil, 2. Evaldi, 1. Castets.
substitute : 16. Payresblancs, 17. Cacovin, 18. Van der Mesch, 19. Pacenti, 20. Hirigoyen, 21. Weber, 22. Segonds, 23. N’Dia
A racing line-up with a spring at scrum half!
Starting XV of Racing 92:15. Tedder; 14. Arundel, 13. Clemenzac, 12. Chavanci, 11. Naituvi; 10. Meliande, 9. Spring; 7.Collisi (cap.), 8. Loret, 6. Diallo; 5. Poloniati, 4. Palu; 3. Nyakene, 2. Cat, 1. Collinger.
substitute : 16. Territ, 17. Ben Aros, 18. Copoku, 19. Baudon, 20. Joseph, 21. Sailly, 22. Wade, 23. Gomes sa
French Racing-Stadium, kick-off at 9PM!
Good evening everyone and welcome to RMC Sport! Derby evening leaders at the Defense Arena heading to the Stade Francais Racing Pitch (4th). The finale in the capital is in full swing, kicking off at 9pm!