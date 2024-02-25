Monaco won in Lens after a stunning upset

At the end of a meeting full of twists and turns, the princely men surprised Lensois (2-3) in a key match of the 23rd day.

A goal from Minamino (92nd) snatched victory in the 92nd minute, giving Monegasque three precious points in the north of France. Tentatively on the podium, awaiting a match between Lille and Nice, they are just two lengths behind Brest, 2nd. ASM led 2-0 and Lens clawed back to 2-2. Minutes after a missed penalty from Folarin Balogun against Bryce Samba, a superb goal from Minamino in extra time gave Monegasque victory. Both players had previously scored for Monaco, with Balogun opening the scoring in the 19th minute, Samba netting against his side (30th), before Lens briefly recovered thanks to Elie Wahi (31st) and Wesley Said (77th).

Unlike Monaco, Lens lost to Freiburg in the round of 16 of the Europa League (0–0 in Germany after 3–2 after leading 2–0 at half-time). Lensois (36 points) is sixth but within reach of Rennes (34), who also play in the afternoon.