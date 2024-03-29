Pep Guardiola suffers two major blows to Arsenal’s forward

This is a setback that will inevitably be decisive for the end of the season in the Premier League. This Sunday, Manchester City (3rd) host leaders Arsenal on the other side of the Channel (5:30 pm) for a summit clash. But while the Gunners are in defiant form – they have won all their league matches in 2024 – the SkyBlues have no room for error in front of their home crowd. However, the Citizens will have to cope without two senior players. Indeed, John Stones and Kyle Walker are already absent for the match against the London club.

After the rest of this announcement

“injuries. Ederson is doing very well. Kyle and John are missing. It is like that», Pep Guardiola clearly confirmed at the press conference. As a reminder, two of England’s defensive captains were injured during the Three Lions rally. While Walker suffered a hamstring injury against Brazil, Stones was ruled out with an adductor injury against Belgium on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola will have to rack his brain to field a competitive defense against the Gunners as he confirmed Walker’s injury was more serious than his teammate’s…