Dani Alves, the new scandalous party

Dani Alves was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and released on bail. But a new escapade by the Brazilian causes a scandal.

Former Brazilian star Dani Alves was released from prison on Monday afternoon after posting one million euro bail, allowing him to walk out of jail 14 months after surrendering to authorities. Alves was convicted of rape, but the case is under appeal.

Alves, 40, left prison on Monday and declined to comment, but went straight to his home in Espluges de Llobregat, where Sport says he has not left the property since. His Spanish and Brazilian passports were revoked to reduce the flight risk.

Hooded figures

On Tuesday evening, however, he saw two friends who arrived home wearing balaclavas and were spotted by paparazzi. These same friends stayed in the house and played music till 5 am that night. Alves’ father was celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Barcelona and continued the festivities at the former Sevilla and Barcelona player’s home.

Alves was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for rape and ordered to pay 150,000 euros in damages to the victim. The prosecution and the victim appealed the sentence to seek a longer sentence, while the defense appealed to try to exonerate Alves.