Upset, the Mbappé clan spoke to some leaders after the match against Monaco

For the second time in a row, Luis Enrique dismissed Kylian Mbappé during the match. A week after being substituted in the 65th minute, the French international was sidelined at half-time, this time by his coach. Which according to L’Equipe testifies to the rift between the Bondi native and his club. Since announcing his departure to his teammates at the end of the season, most likely to Real Madrid, the status of the 2018 world champions has changed in the eyes of Luis Enrique.

Facade smile for Mbappé?

All the smiles in the stands of Louis II, where he even took the time to take a selfie with the stadium hostess, this smile was in reality just a facade according to the sports daily, the main interested party did not appreciate so early. Although it seemed unlikely that this would be enough to change the position of the exempt Spanish technician, discussions followed a meeting between his employees and some managers. One thing is for sure, the Parisian coach’s selection will be closely scrutinized for Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 second leg.