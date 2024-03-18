Football – PSG

PSG: It is confirmed, Real Madrid Mbappe will fail!

Published on March 18, 2024 at 5:45 am



In the past, Kylian Mbappé has sent a clear message: participate in the Olympic Games. However, his dream slipped through his fingers in 2021 and this year should be no different. Didier Deschamps expressed his doubt that Real Madrid would refuse to release him for the Paris Olympics.

Kylian Mbappé Dream of wearing a tunic real Madrid And there to play at the Santiago Bernabeu Merengue for years. And after various twists and turns that always prolong the soap opera of their departure PSGThe year 2024 will sound the death knell for his Parisian adventure this summer.

Real Madrid will not allow its French players to participate in the Olympics

However, his Olympic dream should once again pass under his nose in 2021, but this time due to his refusal. real Madrid And no PSG as in the latter. indeed, team Last week confirmed that real Madrid will refuse to release Mbappé in the condition of signing as communicated by real Madrid for FFF About last February Edward Kamawinga And Farland Mandy for Olympic Games.

“Without a vacation, I find it very difficult to combine the two competitions together”